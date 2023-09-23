Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,210.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

