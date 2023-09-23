Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

