Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $140.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

