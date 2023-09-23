Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

