Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $450,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.93% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

SFLR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.