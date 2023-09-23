Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 195 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

