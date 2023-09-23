Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 412 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

