Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

