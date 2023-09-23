Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.25% of ProShares Short Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEF. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short Financials by 677.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Financials by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEF opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. ProShares Short Financials has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

