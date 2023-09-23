Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 173,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $2,263,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

