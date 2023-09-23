Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

BKNG opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,071.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,779.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.