Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,161 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

