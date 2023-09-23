Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,418 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $4,373,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.5 %

Sunoco stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

