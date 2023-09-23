Brookstone Capital Management Sells 355 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

