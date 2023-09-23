Brookstone Capital Management Sells 502 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $444.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

