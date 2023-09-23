Brookstone Capital Management Sells 515 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 251,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

