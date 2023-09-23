Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,138 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.38% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 4,027.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 129,894 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $2,838,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Profile

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

