Brookstone Capital Management Takes $375,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1948 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.