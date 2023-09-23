Brookstone Capital Management Takes $428,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,421,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

