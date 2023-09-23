Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 618,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $851.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

