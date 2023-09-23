Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.61% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.