Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $121.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

