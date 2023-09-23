C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.