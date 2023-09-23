Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of CSIQ opened at $25.81 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

