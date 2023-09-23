Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.5% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.18 and a 200 day moving average of $315.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

