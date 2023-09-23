Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,856 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,856 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 463,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 293,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

