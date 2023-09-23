Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

