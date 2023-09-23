Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

CMI stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.22. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.