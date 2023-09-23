DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.14 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of TopBuild worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in TopBuild by 5,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock opened at $249.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day moving average of $240.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

