DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.