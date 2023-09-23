Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

