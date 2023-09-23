EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 143 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $317.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.18 and a 200-day moving average of $315.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

