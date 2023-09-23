Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.