Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $285,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

