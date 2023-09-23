Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

