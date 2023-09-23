Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

