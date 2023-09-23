Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,361,000 after buying an additional 865,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $34,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 483.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $17,905,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $96.58 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

