Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,881,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,305,462.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,809 shares of company stock worth $11,626,132. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $75.28 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.