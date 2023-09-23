Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,671 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

