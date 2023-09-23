Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,319 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 684,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 134,926 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

