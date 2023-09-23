Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,534 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 24.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.94 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 150.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

