Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 709 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after buying an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,954,000 after purchasing an additional 143,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

