Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,729 shares of company stock worth $6,359,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

