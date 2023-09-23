Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $47,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 42.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.03.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hostess Brands
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.