Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $47,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 42.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

