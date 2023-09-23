Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $47,000 in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 154.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 547,141 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 266,009 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,136,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 220,268 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $45,676.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.15 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $818.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

