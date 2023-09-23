Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

