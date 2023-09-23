Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 793.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 55.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 71.93% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $84.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCX

About Tucows

(Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.