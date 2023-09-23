Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Post by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Post by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of POST opened at $88.11 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

