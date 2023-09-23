Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.53% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

NOCT opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

