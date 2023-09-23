Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,891,973. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

